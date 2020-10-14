Windows 10 update appears to have made crashes even more likely

Windows 10 users may have noticed a few unwanted additions packaged with their most recent update. In what has become an all-too-common occurrence, the Windows 10 update has caused a number of problems for users.

The update, which was released in September, was supposed to solve a number of issues being experienced by users who were trying to install the May 2020 Windows 10 update but appears to have only made things worse.

One of the most frustrating bugs affects website logins, with the new update forcing individuals to re-enter their credentials every time they re-start Windows 10. Apparently, the issue is even affecting Microsoft apps.

Total recall

Another problem that Windows 10 users have had to deal with as a result of the update is the Blue Screen of Death. Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and is working on a fix but in the meantime, users are reporting that the bug occurs when Windows detects an offline folder feature or domain profile on the network.

In addition to the login issue and the Blue Screen of Death error, users are also being subjected to system crashes, issues with Windows Search and the Start Menu, and some have even ended up stuck in a system reboot loop.

It is currently unclear how quickly Microsoft will be able to issue further cumulative updates to fix the various issues caused by its September patch. However, given the number of additional problems the update has created, some have called for it to be recalled entirely.

Issues like the ones that have appeared since the September update are particularly frustrating for business users, with each disruption causing some level of financial damage. And they are all the more annoying given that updates are meant to make things better, not worse.

Via Windows Latest