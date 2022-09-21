Vodafone combines connectivity and services into a single SMB subscription

Audio player loading…

Vodafone is bundling communications, collaboration, and security tools into a single subscription for SMBs, promising a ‘first of its kind’ package that will provide businesses with greater flexibility and simplicity than managing multiple services.

The Vodafone Pulse Connect proposition combines business-grade broadband, unlimited calls, the Microsoft 365 suite of applications, along with security from Lookout and Cisco Meraki (opens in new tab).

SMBs can personalise packages so they only pay for the services they need, and they can add and remove up to a fifth of their workforce without incurring an additional fee. This means they aren’t penalised for changing circumstances.

On top of this, Vodafone also offers businesses rewards and discounts, bringing additional value to the proposition.

“With high energy costs and the cost of living rising significantly, the ability to have some level of flexibility with their business solutions has become increasingly important to SMBs who want to be able to quickly adapt to business and economic fluctuations,” said Andrew Stevens, Head of UK SMB at Vodafone.

“With Vodafone Pulse Connect, we have combined our market leading connectivity, security, collaboration, and cloud calling tools all into one ultimate package to help SMBs focus on what matters most – being reliably and securely connected to their customers without the complexity.

“And, with only one monthly bill covering all these services to think about, SMEs can invest their time and resources where they’re needed most.”