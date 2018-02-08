UK phone maker Wileyfox enters administration

Wileyfox, the UK firm that looked to take on the heavyweights of the Android phone market, has revealed that its European arm has entered administration.

The company was formed by August 2015 as a British-made alternative to identikit Android devices, with its initial Swift and Storm smartphones (which admittedly ran on the Cyanogen operating system) offering decent hardware at a relatively low price.

However since switching to its own build of Android for following releases, the company had struggled to attract a strong customer base.

Shuttered

The news was first revealed by the company's verified Reddit community, where user Wileyfox-Jack revealed that the firm had filed for administration.

This was followed by an official company statement which noted that the purpose of the administration was to, " restructure the Wileyfox Group, reduce it’s cost base in Europe and to ensure its long term future across all the markets it operates in."

"Regretfully, as a result of this, certain redundancies have been inevitable in WFE and the Wileyfox Group is working with those affected to ensure they have the support needed to find alternative employment," the statement added.

"The Wileyfox Group is committed to working with partners, distributors and customers in Europe to ensure, as far as possible, uninterrupted support and service for Wileyfox mobile handsets in the market, as well as outline the Group’s future plans in this core market."

"All other subsidiaries of the Wileyfox Group continue to operate as normal and their operations remain unaffected by the WFE administration."

"The Wileyfox Group will make further announcements regarding its restructure and future plans in the near future. "