Ubisoft has shut down online multiplayer for 90 games – and there's a few surprises

Ubisoft has shut down online multiplayer for 90 games, including Rayman Legends on PC, and Rainbow Six Vegas 2 on Xbox One.

The announcement on Ubisoft’s website lists the full 90 games affected, which span a range of platforms such as PS3, Wii U, Xbox 360, and even the ill-fated OnLive cloud gaming service. These titles will no longer feature online multiplayer, but offline features for each game will remain available.

The server shutdown means that in-game news and play statistics for these Ubisoft games will also be disabled from now on. And any title that used Ubisoft Connect services will no longer let players earn Units and complete Challenges.

While there’s an argument to make that many of the titles are old at this point – along with the platforms included – backward compatibility means that a number of these games will now no longer be fully complete if players revisit them. Several of the affected games can be played on Xbox One, like Just Dance for instance, but won't have online support anymore.

Here’s the full list of Ubisoft games that no longer have online multiplayer support:

Ubisoft games that no longer have online multiplayer support Title Platforms America's Army Xbox 360 Anno 1404 PC Anno Online PC Assassin's Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood OnLive Assassin's Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS Assassin's Creed: Revelations OnLive Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360 Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Driver: San Francisco OnLive ESPN Sport Connections Wii U Far Cry PC Far Cry 2 PC Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Flashback Origins PC Ghost Recon PC Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 H.A.W.X. PC H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Haze PlayStation 3 Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360 Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Might & Magic Showdown PC Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC Might & Magic X: Legacy PC MotionSports Xbox 360 MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3 PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360 Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rabbids Alive and Kicking Xbox 360 Rabbids Go Home Wii Rabbids Land Wii U Rabbids Travel in Time Wii Rainbow Six - Raven Shield PC Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360 Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rayman Legends PC Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 R.U.S.E. Beta PC Scrabble 2007 PC Scrabble 2009 PC Settlers 3 PC Settlers 4 PC Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360 Shape Up Xbox One Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Silent Hunter 3 PC Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC Silent Hunter 5 OnLive Smurfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Tom Clancy's EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS World in Conflict PC Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360 Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360 Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U

Another blow to video game preservation

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Seeing so many Ubisoft games lose online support is concerning, especially as there will be people out there who were still playing these games. While it's easy to understand why a publisher makes these types of decisions – hosting and maintaining servers isn't free – it's still disappointing nonetheless.



Thankfully, we've seen a resurgence in recent years to preserve video games via backward compatibility. Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo have all been guilty of abandoning the old for the new, but there's definitely been a clear shift to do more to ensure that older titles can still be played and enjoyed by a new generation of players.

Microsoft, in particular, has led the way with its Xbox backward compatibility program, while Sony will soon offer access to its older titles via its new PS Plus subscription service. Nintendo has taken a similar route, granting Nintendo Switch Online subscribers access to hundreds of NES and SNES games, while those who subscribe to the Expansion Pack tier can play N64 and Sega Genesis games.



In an ideal world, no game would ever need to lose features, nor would gamers need specific hardware to enjoy them. Unfortunately, though, we expect to see more games lose online functionality in the years to come, and more digital storefronts will likely close down.