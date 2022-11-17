Top free stock image site adds tips for photographers

Stock photo platform Dreamstime has launched a new freemium pricing plan and a new way for photographers to make more money from their contributions to the site. 

Overhauling its free content plan, the Adobe Stock alternative has also enabled more ways to support content creators on the site, with users able to tip photographers whose work they download. 

Saving money, making money

Dreamstime now lets users access its library of free stock photos without charge. Alternatively, a $4.99 / £4.42 subscription offers unlimited downloads from the royalty-free image catalog, along with a lifetime commercial license. 

It’s also now easier for subscribers to upgrade to the site’s numerous commercial plans, unlocking premium content, by paying the price difference rather than beginning a new subscription. 

The company - which also offers free stock videos, illustrations, and audio samples - said the enhanced free package gives users more options to license images downloaded from the site. 

Users can now also tip contributors to the site - a feature found on many user-generated content platforms. These are optional, with an average of $5 to $10, although Dreamstime says custom donations can run between a dollar and $1000. All tips go directly to the contributor, with no commission fees. 

According to the company, “the agency added a download-reward mechanism that allows designers to source resonant imagery for free and optionally sponsor contributors motivating them to create superior content further.”

Understanding that top quality stock photos are critical for businesses looking for ways to add visuals to their assets without added expense, Serban Enache, Dreamstime CEO said. 

“Because there is a huge demand for high-quality content to remain largely affordable or free, Dreamstime’s new features facilitate free access and offer alternative means of rewarding creative efforts. This ensures we keep our promise that free remains free and for all.”

