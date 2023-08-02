Throne and Liberty - everything we know so far

Throne and Liberty is a free-to-play fantasy MMO in development at the South Korean studio NCSOFT. Coming to the West courtesy of Amazon Games, Throne and Liberty promises adventures across the world of Solisium - a never-before-seen setting.

Though we have few concrete details about a Throne and Liberty release date, the game's reveal trailer has given us plenty of tidbits with which we can piece together what to expect from one of the most interesting upcoming games this year. In addition, there's a surprising amount of information available about the setting, which looks to be a high-fantasy world riffing off of the likes of Final Fantasy 16, while also offering the kind of beautifully bleak vistas you might expect from Elden Ring or Diablo 4.

Throne and Liberty is set to offer the usual PvP and PvE content you'd expect from an MMO vying for a spot on our best co-op games list. However, judging by the trailer, we can expect a more fluid experience than we've seen in past examples of the genre. Player characters can transform into animals, a novelty that may lead to exciting traversal options. The game also promises an impressive sense of scale, its trailers depicting titanic siege beasts locked in combat across a range of locations.

Throne and Liberty: cut to the chase

What is it? A new MMO with PvE and PvP elements

A new MMO with PvE and PvP elements When does it come out? TBC in 2023

TBC in 2023 What can I play it on? PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Who is making it? NCSOFT

(Image credit: Amazon)

While there's no specific Throne and Liberty release date yet, we do know that it's still slated for release late in 2023. It will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

That said, Amazon Games and NCSOFT have also promised a Throne and Liberty technical test which will "let players take a first look" at the title - presumably sometime ahead of the release date.

According to the official website, those invited to the test will be able to "explore a world full of depth and verticality - from rolling fields to open skies and expansive mountains." The developers are still accepting applicants and you can put your hat in the ring on the official tester sign-up page if you feel so inclined.

Throne and Liberty game trailer

As part of Summer Games Fest 2023, Throne and Liberty received a brand new reveal trailer, showing off a wide range of fantastical environments, character creation options, and even some combat. Perhaps most intriguing, however, is when an adventurer leaps off of a cliff, only to transform into an eagle and soar into the distance.

Though this was the first substantial trailer we've seen so fa; an earlier trailer emerged in January, showing off a foreboding dungeon as well as some of the game's mass combat.

Throne and Liberty game story and setting

(Image credit: Amazon)

Throne and Liberty takes place in the world of Solistium, under threat from Kazar, a Sauron-esque ultra-baddie. The people of Solistium vie for control of fragments of the Star of Sylaveth so they might cultivate the power to prevent Kazar's conquest.

The Arkeum Legion, Kazar's personal army, scours the land in search of star fragments, alongside the nefarious witch Calanthia. However, a group has formed to oppose the machinations of the legion, calling itself the Resistance. It's highly likely that the player will work alongside this group.

A handful of locations have already been revealed for Throne and Liberty including Kastleton, a "vibrant city" and hub of Resistance activity. Players will be able to explore the bleak expanses of the Monolith Wastelands, the eerie desolation of the Carmine Forest, and the vibrant tropics of Lizard Island.

All of these locations also include shifting weather as well as day/night cycles. These mechanics not only affect combat but can also "reveal content that can only be played during a specific time period", according to the Throne and Liberty website.

Throne and Liberty gameplay

(Image credit: Amazon)

Though little has been revealed about Throne and Liberty's game mechanics, we can piece together more than a few hints from the trailers. It looks as though the game will be a real-time affair, offering the usual combination of sword and sorcery you might expect from a fantasy MMO.

However, the combat encounters and movements themselves look lovely, full of slick animations and appealing particle effects. The prospect of PvP is also promising, especially in light of the large-scale combat on display in the trailers.

Animal transformations have also been heavily teased, alongside themes of exploration and discovery. With any luck, Throne and Liberty will place an emphasis on satisfying movement and traversal, allowing you to get around with style too.

Throne and Liberty game news

Throne and Liberty announces Tech Test

Announced back in June, the Throne and Liberty Technical Test is still looking for new signups. In addition to testing network infrastructure, the test will also be an opportunity for players to provide feedback, allowing NCSOFT to fine-tune the game ahead of its planned release later this year.

Throne and Liberty is just one of many exciting upcoming games to look forward to in 2023. Should the game live up to expectations, it may well earn a place on our list of the best MMOs.