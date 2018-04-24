This could be the first photo taken with the LG G7 ThinQ

LG’s flagships typically have good cameras and with leaks pointing to a dual-lens 16MP camera (with strong low light skills) the LG G7 ThinQ will probably be no exception.

Exactly how good it will be remains to be seen, but we now have a slightly better idea, as an image seemingly shot with the phone has been leaked.

Shared by leaker Roland Quandt, the photo apparently was taken with an f/1.6 aperture lens (which the LG G7 ThinQ is rumored to sport) and it’s fairly detailed.

That said Quandt notes that it probably has added artefacts from the web service it was hosted on, so it’s unlikely to be an accurate representation of the G7 ThinQ’s capabilities.

It’s also likely shot using non-final hardware and software, so in other words the finished LG G7 ThinQ will probably be able to take better photos than this, which bodes well, since this shot is far from awful.

Is this the first sample from the LG G7 ThinQ's camera? Credit: Roland Quandt

Coming very soon

We should know exactly how good the G7 ThinQ’s camera is soon, as the handset is going to be announced on May 2 and we’ll be sure to bring you our impressions of the phone as soon as possible.

It’s not just the camera that might stand out though, as the LG G7 ThinQ has also been rumored to have powerful speakers, an HDR10-compatible display, high-end specs and an all-screen front.

Will this be enough of an upgrade for LG to compete with the high-end handsets on the market? Fingers crossed - not because we're rooting for LG, but because the more advanced and innovative phones we see on the market, the more the consumer benefits.

Via Phone Arena