There's never been a better time to check out Xbox Design Lab - here's why

If you've been considering thinking up your very own controller design via Xbox Design Lab, there's never been a better time than now.

That's because Microsoft has added a huge suite of new customization options for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. The official Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) announcement includes all-new colorways for the controller's casing, buttons, sticks, triggers and accessories.

You can even select alternate color options for the analog sticks' rings, the back paddles and the carry case. Prices start from $149.99 / £124.99 (opens in new tab) but expect that to rise substantially if you're looking to fully kit your Elite Series 2 with the accessory pack and various color schemes. Still, it's a fantastic option if you're after a controller you can really call your own.

Color me intrigued

(Image credit: Xbox / Microsoft)

Xbox Design Lab has been around for a good few years, initially only offering custom versions of the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. Last year, though, Microsoft added the Elite Series 2 to the lab, but customization options needed to be more robust at the time.

Now, the premium Xbox Series X|S controller has about as many customization options as the regular pad, which makes it all the more appealing to purchase via Xbox Design Lab. If you're unsure, though, the site offers a real-time preview of the finished controller, allowing you to customize ahead of time without any guesswork factoring in.

Now that the Elite Series 2 has reached some form of parity with the options available for the Xbox Wireless Controller, it's difficult to say where the service goes from here. Personally, I'd love to see some custom designs depicting the best Xbox Series X games. Maybe a piratey skin for Sea of Thieves, or a cool blue-on-black reminiscent of Perfect Dark's iconic protagonist. The sky's the limit, I feel.