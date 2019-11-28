The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild now just $30, plus other Switch game discounts

It's nearly Black Friday and the deals are rolling in – and if you're a gamer this Nintendo Switch game sale will give you the best deal of the year. As part of the Amazon Black Friday deals, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, arguably one of the best games ever, is now at an all-time low price of $30.
This is a surprising deal as the price is a lot lower than it has been before, with the game costing $44 up until now, and $60 for a long time before that. This great deal might not last too long before selling out though, so act fast!
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Nintendo Switch |
$59.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Breath of the Wild is still considered one of the best games you can own on the Switch, and this is the lowest the price has ever been so if you haven't picked it up yet then now is a perfect time.
If you already own Breath of the Wild, or don't think it's for you, loads of other Nintendo Switch games are also discounted in the Black Friday Amazon deals. Check out some of the highlights below.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: Nintendo Switch |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
If you're a Mario game fan, Black Friday is a treat for you, as it's making all your Mario adventures a lot more affordable. This deal knocks $20 off the price of this multiplayer Mario experience.
Arms: Nintendo Switch |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Amazon has knocked $20 off Arms - one of the best games you can own on the Switch - meaning you can pick it up for just $40.
Yoshi's Crafted World: Nintendo Switch |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
There's $20 off Yoshi's Crafted World at Amazon and, considering it's one of our favorite Switch games, we would highly recommend you pick it up.
Octopath Traveler: Nintendo Switch |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
A rare discounted Nintendo Switch game that isn't published by Nintendo, Octopath Traveler is a popular turn-based role-playing game. With $20 knocked off its asking price, it could be your next Switch addiction.
Super Mario Party: Nintendo Switch |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Super Mario Party is the ultimate party game for the Nintendo Switch, so picking it up for just $40 is an absolute bargain not to be missed.
Splatoon 2 - Starter Pack: Nintendo Switch |
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
This Splatoon 2 starter pack is $20 off at Amazon and includes both the base game, a strategy guide and sticker sheets.
Not in the US? Here are the prices of some of the top discounted Nintendo Switch games below.
