The Last of Us: Part 1 finally gets Steam Deck verification in time for anniversary

A huge patch has just arrived for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC which brings a wealth of fixes alongside official Steam Deck verification.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a truly exceptional ground-up remake of Naughty Dog's 2013 masterpiece, with patch v1.1 arriving just in time for the game's 10-year anniversary. The PC port was released back in March of this year and currently sits at "Mixed" on Steam as one of the best PS5 games hasn't had the easiest transition to the platform.

That's likely to have changed if the recent "Mostly Positive" reviews are anything to go by. The official patch notes, which bring over 30 lines dedicated to stability and bug fixes, also detail the extensive lengths that the development team has gone to in order to get this top-tier title functional on the Steam Deck.

Valve's portable PC is easily one of the best handheld games consoles for its price-to-performance and versatility, and Naughty Dog appears keen to take advantage of its capabilities. As well as the expected "Overall improvements to performance while playing on Steam Deck", the team has also "addressed a memory leak issue that could cause crashes". The Last of Us: Part 1 was previously unstable on the platform, so attaining the verified statement is sure to bring peace of mind to those taking the zombie action on the go.

There are currently over 8,000 games that are playable on the Steam Deck, with a good portion of that officially verified to Valve's rigorous standards (via Steam Deck HQ). The software service provider has made it easier than ever now to see which titles play Great on Deck, too, with the full verified list available.

We absolutely adored The Last of Us Part 1, stating in our 5-star review that "It truly honors the original game and the fans. And it’s done in such a way you won’t even notice". If you've never played the post-apocalyptic experience then now's a great time. The Last of Us originally debuted on the PS3 a full decade ago and then was brought to the PS4 with The Last of Us Remastered before getting the full remake treatment on the PS5 last year.

