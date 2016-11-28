The best Pokemon Sun and Moon deals on Cyber Monday are at Target and Toys ‘R’ Us

To say that Battlefield 1 or Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare are the hottest games of 2016 would be forgetting the Energizer battery of video games: Pokémon. And, doesn’t Nintendo know it: deals on the brand new Pokémon Sun and Moon games have been predictably hard to come by.

Both versions of the Nintendo 3DS game go for $39.99, as they have for as long as we can remember. Luckily for you, some retailers have been holding out on the best Pokémon discounts for the spate of Cyber Monday deals that are already underway.

Take Target, for instance. Available as of this writing and through Cyber Monday proper, you can get either (or both) Pokémon Sun and Moon for 15% off – just $33.99 before taxes at Target online.

Toys “R” Us is offering a near-identical deal, but only as of this writing through the rest of November 27. In that time, you can score either version of the game for 15% off, or only $33.99 before taxes at Toys “R” Us online.

No major retailer seems to be offering a better deal than this on Pokémon Sun and Moon. Trust us, we’ve looked.

