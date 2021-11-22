The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is now live

You don’t have to wait until November 28 for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, especially if you’re looking to snag a bargain on the console itself.

Even though Black Friday 2021 is still a few days away, you can get a Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for just $299.99 / £259.99. That’s a terrific saving considering the Nintendo Switch console usually costs $299.99 / £259.99 on its own. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This Switch bundle is bound to appeal to new customers as you’re getting one of the most critically acclaimed and best-selling Nintendo Switch games available, as well as online access so you can prove you’re the best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe player on the planet.

It’s worth noting that a Nintendo Switch Online membership also grants users access to a massive library of NES and SNES games, along with exclusive discounts, game trials, and free access to certain Switch games like Tetris 99.

Nintendo has already warned that it won’t be able to meet demand this holiday season, so if you’re still on the fence about waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday before picking up a Switch, we’d advise buying this bundle today.

You're essentially getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for free with this bundle, which makes it a terrific Black Friday deal. With stock likely to be snapped up quickly, we wouldn't wait around to act on this Switch deal.

The same bundle is available in the UK, and once again includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online. We're unlikely to see a better console bundle this Black Friday, so grab this Nintendo Switch deal while stocks last.

The Nintendo Switch's popularity shows no sign of waning anytime soon, as a number of notable releases continue to drive hardware sales. Games like Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, and Pokémon Legends Arceus will undoubtedly attract more players to Nintendo's hybrid console. The recent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED has also helped inject fresh interest in Nintendo's hardware.

