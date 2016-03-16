Final trailer for Daredevil Season 2 released before the binge watching begins

Ready your Shurikens! The final trailer for Daredevil Season 2 has arrived to show off more of the sort of action and noir drama we've come to love from the show.

Giving us a mind-boggling quick-stop tour of what we're in for: Electra, The Punisher and, oh my goddess, is that a Ninja army?? Season 2 of Daredevil promises to pull no punches or slow down our favourite Man With No Fear, as the gritty streets of Hell's Kitchen look set for several explosive showdowns.

Season 2 of Daredevil airs on Netflix March 18.