Starfield is getting the first-ever official custom Xbox Wireless Headset

A new Starfield edition Xbox Wireless Headset has been announced at the game's post-Xbox Games Showcase event.

Starfield is officially the first Xbox Series X game to receive a special variant of the all-star Xbox Wireless Headset which sees the standard matte black design uprooted by a much more visually pleasing white, gold, and red color scheme. It looks absolutely beautiful and brings a much-needed new coat of paint to an otherwise solid gaming headset.

The Xbox Wireless Headset is one of the best Xbox Series X headsets, and you'll be able to experience Starfield with full Dolby Atmos support for immersive audio when navigating the outer reaches of deep space. Whether you want to hear the roar of the game's starships firing up or the howl of a monster breaching through a fortified base, you should be in good hands here.

We absolutely love the Xbox Wireless Controller stating in our review how: "an exceptional gaming headset that’s brimming with features and clever design decisions". It's one of the only models that we've given our coveted 5-star write-ups and have endlessly praised the price-to-performance that you're getting here.

It's currently unknown exactly how much the new Starfield edition Xbox Wireless Headset will retail for. However, given that the base model sells for $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$149.95, we're hoping that the rates for the new version remain comparable, as there's no new technology inside, just a custom paint job.

What's exciting is how the new Starfield version opens the door for future first-party titles to receive the same level of treatment, which could extend to custom console designs, much like as we saw with the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X back in late 2021. It's not something Microsoft does often, so any step forward towards more consumer choice is a win as far as we're concerned.

E3 2023 is in full swing, and while the named event in question isn't running this year, more publishers are pushing to make this summer of games one of the biggest yet.