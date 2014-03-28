TechRadar Tip Off: Save $32 on 1-year subscription of Office 365 Home Premium

Microsoft made it clear recently that it didn't simply want to port over Windows apps to iPad so now we have Office for iPad.

Even if you don't plan on using Office for iPad, this deal is still fantastic to get: for only $67.15 you get a 1-year Office 365 Home Premium subscription with free shipping.

Normally $99/year or $10/month meaning you're saving $32.84 (33%) for access codes for five Macs or PCs with access to all Office 365 app and services.

Still interested in Office for iPad?

Using PowerPoint on the go

According to the company, Word, Excel and PowerPoint were uniquely built for the tablet, featuring full fat tools and a "great touch experience." You won't need a mouse and keyboard here - Microsoft has worked on putting in as much capability and precision on a touch-only device.

And because Office for iPad requires Office 365, now's the best time to snag the subscription.