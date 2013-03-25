BBC iPlayer boss tags out to join Shazam

Daniel Danker, one of the people most responsible for the success of the BBC iPlayer, is leaving the corporation to take on a new role with the popular Shazam mobile app.

Danker, who has served as the Beeb's General Manager of Programmes and On Demand since 2010, will become Shazam's Chief Product Officer, which is a role newly-created for his arrival.

Shazam made its name by helping users identify the names of songs by listening and consulting a vast database, but recently branched out into TV shows and this is where Danker's expertise will come in.

Users of the app in the US can tag any show at any time, listen to songs from the soundtrack, read tweets from the cast, quickly consult IMDb or Wikipedia and even buy t-shirts.

Big loss for the Beeb

Danker, who worked at Microsoft before the BBC, will be responsible for developing the TV side of the business, with more-and-more companies currently producing Shazam-enabled TV commercials.

He'll also be in charge of the continuing development of the mobile apps on multiple platforms, as well as the company's relationship with major social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Google+.

In a statement he said: "Producing one of the most-downloaded apps of all time, Shazam has built its reputation on providing people with a discovery experience for music and television that sets the standard. I look forward to using my experience at Microsoft and the BBC to help Shazam create engaging products that delight."

Danker's loss is likely to be felt at the BBC, where he was also in charge of the Red Button and iPlayer Radio services.

