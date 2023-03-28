Shop Idol 2023 - The search is back!

Do you work within the mobile industry within a retail store or contact centre? Do you have what it takes to be our Shop Idol 2023?

We are delighted to announce that for 2023 we are continuing with our two competitions:

Mobile Salesperson of the Year - Retail

Mobile Salesperson of the Year - Contact Centres

We want to find the two people who not only have the product knowledge but can apply that and deliver the best solution for consumers — making them our Shop Idol Salesperson of the Year 2023.

Shop Idol 2023

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in Shop Idol, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, the judging will consist of interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

We have teamed up with Samsung Backstage to help us with the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation’s best mobile salesperson. Courtesy of Samsung, the two 2023 Shop Idol winners will each receive a huge Samsung tech bundle worth over £2,000, plus all finalists will be invited to the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 on September 21st, with all travel and accommodation expenses paid.

“The hunt for the most exceptional mobile phone salespeople in the country is back, and we're delighted to be partnering with Shop Idol once again to make it happen,” Samsung Backstage said.

“At Samsung Backstage, we know that the industry has never been more dynamic, and we're fortunate to witness the exceptional knowledge, expertise, and customer-centricity that's exhibited on the shop floor and in contact centres - we're thrilled to assist with the quest in 2023.We wish all participants the best of luck!”

The deadline for entries is April 25th, and it's simple to enter and put your skills to the test to be crowned 2023 Shop Idol Mobile Salesperson of the Year in either the retail or contact centre competition.

How it works:

Sign up online here (opens in new tab) by April 28 The top entrants will make it through to the judging stage, where two rounds of judging will take place to decide on the final six The retail competition includes Mystery Shop The final six will then face a public vote, and this ranking, combined with the judges scores, will determine the winner The winner will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023 (opens in new tab)

March 28 - Nominations open

April 25 - Nominations close

September 21- Winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023

Previous Shop Idol winners:

2022: Retail: Nad Akram, EE / Contact Centre: Haseeb Kamran, Vodafone

2021: Elise Howard, EE

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE