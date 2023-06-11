Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island expansion announced

By Rhys Wood
published

Return to monkey Island

Sea of Thieves
(Image credit: Microsoft / Rare)

Sea of Thieves has an all-new expansion on the way. And it's one fans of a classic PC series will love.

Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, part of not-E3 2023 season, Sea of Thieves' The Legend of Monkey Island expansion will bring three new Tall Tales to the online pirate-em-up. According to the official description, players will travel to the legendary Mêlée Island, potentially teaming up with Monkey Island protagonist Guybrush Threepwood.

The Legend of Monkey Island will launch in Sea of Thieves on July 20. If you've never played before, you can jump into Tall Tales right from a new game start. Plus, Sea of Thieves is available on Xbox Game Pass at no extra cost.

This story is developing, more information to follow...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Writer

Rhys is Hardware Writer for TechRadar Gaming, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Rhys has a strong love for all things gaming, including everything from triple A blockbusters to hidden indie gems. For Rhys, the highlights of the work are being able to test out top-notch gaming hardware, from controllers and headsets to VR and beyond. When he's not on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14 and Sea of Thieves. Or taking massive Ls in Mario Party Superstars.

See more Gaming news