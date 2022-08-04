Power 50 2022 - All our finalists revealed

Audio player loading…

The nominations are in - and the finalists for the 2022 edition of the Power 50 can now be revealed.

Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), the Power 50 (opens in new tab) highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

The finalists for the Power 50 2022 have now been decided, with the final standings set to be revealed from August 25.

(Please note: these names are ranked A- Z by first name and not the final rankings.)

View the 2022 Power 50 here! (opens in new tab)

The winner, recognised with the Power 50 Person of the Year award at the Mobile Industry Awards on September 22, is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.

It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Power 50 Person of the Year - Previous Winners

2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2020: Nick Jeffrey, CEO, Vodafone

Nick Jeffrey, CEO, Vodafone 2019 : Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer

Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK

David Dyson, CEO Three UK 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone

Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE

Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK

Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK

Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere

Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse

Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK