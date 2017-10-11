PlayStation is celebrating PSVR’s first birthday with a huge sale

It’s hard to believe, but this month marks one year since the release of PlayStation VR. Sony’s venture into the virtual reality market has proven to be one of the more successful ones, with the company reporting in June that more than one million units had been sold – far outstripping estimates surrounding sales of the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive.

To celebrate the headset’s year of success, Sony has announced that it’s launching a huge, VR-exclusive sale on the US PlayStation Store.

The sale is a big one and it includes some of the biggest and best PSVR releases from the past year for up to 40% cheaper than usual, while PlayStation Plus members could get up to 60% off.

Virtual experiences, real savings

Some notable highlights include Far Point for $39.99, Job Simulator for $19.49, Batman Arkham VR for $15.99, and Resident Evil 7 for $35.99. However, the entire list comes up to more than 100 VR titles so it’s well worth taking a look for yourself here.

Whether you have a PSVR headset already or you’re looking to pick one up in the run up to Christmas (perhaps even in the Black Friday sales if you’re lucky) this is a good chance to build up your game collection.

The sale only runs until October 17 at 8am PST so make sure you act fast!