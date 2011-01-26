Samsung Galaxy Fit - Android 2.2 handset announced

Samsung has announced a bundle of new phones today, but none as vain-sounding as the Samsung Galaxy Fit.

This touchscreen handset has a 3.31-inch QVGA display, 5MP camera and is packing a 600MHz processor, so it is more than capable of doing web browsing and the like.

Android 2.2 is the OS that powers the device, but this won't be a clean version of Android as Samsung has added its own apps to the handset, to sit alongside the Google Market ones.

This includes something called Social Hub, which if you are a Samsung fan you are more than aware that it is the place that aggregates contacts, calendar and widgets.

Feature focus

Apps such as Swype and Quick Office are also on the phone by default and you get 160MB plus 2GB inbox memory built into the device.

This may sound a little flimsy but you can expand this with the microSD card slot.

Connectivity comes in the form of Bluetooth, USB 2.0 and WiFi and you also get a 3.5mm jack, FM radio and a speaker – which everyone on the bus will love.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit has a UK release date of March 2011, with pricing and carriers to be announced.

TechRadar will get its hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Fit at Mobile World Congress 2011.