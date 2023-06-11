Persona 5 Tactica announced at Xbox Games Showcase

By Rhys Wood
published

Take your turn

Persona 5 Tactica
Even more Persona goodness is coming to Xbox, as turn-based Persona 5 Tactica just got announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, part of the not-E3 2023 game announcement season.

This is the second of two Persona games announced at the event. The first being Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the PS2 classic. Persona 5 Tactica moves the series to an isometric, turn-based strategy genre and launches on November 17 this year.

The Persona franchise is known for covering all kinds of genres. A turn-based strategy joins fellow releases which have been rhythm games, dungeon crawlers, musou-likes and more.

This story is developing, more information to follow...

