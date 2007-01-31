Anti-virus vendor criticises Vista yet again

Security vendor Kaspersky has again put the boot into the security provisions of Windows Vista . The firm emailed us details of an article written by one of its anti-virus experts a few days ago. The timing of Kaspersky's email is, of course, designed to coincide with yesterday's Vista launch.

Alisa Shevchenko, a Kaspersky Lab anti-virus expert, concludes: "The security functions currently implemented in Vista are not so all-encompassing that the user can wave goodbye to other security software."

But we knew this anyway.

"Vista is undoubtedly more secure than previous operating systems from Microsoft," continues Shevchenko, who then indicates that Vista has a paradox: more security means less usabilty. "The majority of users will find the significant restrictions on actions which effectively sterilize the system unacceptable."

"Security which is built on any principle except openness is always a double-edged sword. Security which is built around restrictions will always have a negative side: the restrictions themselves, which may make a system effectively unusable."

The article closely analyses some of Vista's key components. It looks at User Account Control (to restrict user rights); PatchGuard, which protects the system's kernel; and security features of Internet Explorer 7. It stops short of examining add-in applications such as Windows Defender.