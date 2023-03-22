Nvidia launches new AI service - and Adobe is on board

Nvidia has unveiled its business-focused AI cloud services, designed to let companies build and train AI models using proprietary data.

The GPU maker’s new AI Foundations service includes Nivida Picasso, covering images, videos, and 3D, and the language-oriented Nvidia NeMo. Organizations can use these tools to create brand-specific AI models. Applications include customer support and content creation.

And the firm’s text-to-asset service has caught the eye of two big players in the creative content world: Adobe and Shutterstock

'First of its kind collaboration'

The Nvidia and Adobe partnership will see the companies co-develop a new generation of advanced generative AI models to “ advance creative workflows” - with a focus on marketing and content creation innovations. It comes fresh off the launch of Adobe Firefly - the company’s AI art generator, set to take on the likes of Midjourney and Stable Diffusion.

While some new models will integrate with Photoshop, Premiere Pro , and Adobe After Effects , others will be made available through the Picasso cloud service to encourage third-party development.

On the team-up, Adobe’s Chief Strategy Officer Scott Belsky said, “generative AI can give our customers more creative options, speed their work, and help scale content production.”

Echoing the call, Greg Estes, VP, Corporate Marketing and Developer Programs at Nvidia said: “We’ll be able to bring the transformational capabilities of generative AI to enterprises to help them explore more ideas to efficiently produce and scale incredible creative content and digital experiences.”

Meanwhile, stock photo site Shutterstock revealed a first-of-its-kind collaboration to introduce text-to-image 3D modeling , with Nvidia Picasso used to train and generate assets. The generative AI is set to launch in Creative Flow, the company’s light graphic design software , and its professional 3D asset site TurboSquid. However, content creators keen to streamline the modeling process will have to wait - no release date has been given, with Shutterstock stating the models will be introduced “in the coming months.”

Generative AI may be taking the world by storm right now. But it’s the ability to train models using proprietary data that should see the ears of business leaders prick up. Not only will the technique speed up the creation of content that aligns with the brand. It also means, so long as they hold the copyright, they can swerve some of the controversies and legal wranglings that have so far dogged AI generator platforms.