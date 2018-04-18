Trending
Nokia 7 Plus UK release date set for May 2

And you can pre-order it now

The Nokia 7 Plus was announced over a month ago, but you still can’t buy it. However, you will be able to very soon.

HMD Global (the company behind the phone) has announced that the Nokia 7 Plus will go on sale in the UK on May 2 for £349.99. Pre-orders are available from today on Nokia’s website and will be available from other retailers on April 25.

For your money you get a phone with a big 3,800mAh battery, a dual-lens 12MP camera and a sizeable 6-inch 1080 x 2160 screen.

High-end looks, mid-range power

The Nokia 7 Plus has a stylish design too, with slim bezels and an aluminium back, coated in ceramic-feel paint. Power-wise you’re looking at a mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

If you need any additional incentives it’s worth noting that you can also get a free Google Home Mini thrown in with the Nokia 7 Plus if you buy the phone during its first month on sale, but you might want to wait for our full review before hammering that buy button.

