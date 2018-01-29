Nokia 7 Plus benchmarked with speedier chipset

The Nokia 7 was only launched in China, but elsewhere we might get something one better, as a phone going by the name Nokia 7 Plus has been spotted on Geekbench.

It’s seemingly the chipset that makes it a ‘Plus’, because it’s listed as having a Snapdragon 660 – a slight upgrade on the Snapdragon 630 in the standard Nokia 7.

The Nokia 7 Plus is also shown as having Android Oreo, while the original Nokia 7 is still on Android Nougat.

The only other spec revealed in the listing is 4GB of RAM, which wouldn’t be an upgrade, but it’s possible that some things that aren’t listed here will be changing.

The Nokia 7 Plus sounds like a slight upgrade on the Nokia 7. Credit: Geekbench

Headed for the mid-range

For reference, the standard Nokia 7 has a 5.2-inch 1080 x 1920 display, a 16MP camera, 64GB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot and a 3,000mAh battery, so we’d expect the Nokia 7 Plus will at least match all those specs.

Of course, one Geekbench listing isn’t conclusive evidence that the Nokia 7 Plus is even a real thing, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of it, so there’s a fair chance it exists.

What we’re less sure of is whether it will be more widely available than the standard Nokia 7, but with HMD Global (the company behind the revived Nokia brand) seemingly having big plans for MWC 2018, there’s a good chance we’ll find out there at the end of February.

The Nokia 9 could also be headed for MWC 2018

Via Phone Arena