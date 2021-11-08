Nintendo has revealed its Black Friday deals, and there are some surprising omissions

With Black Friday 2021 now only a few weeks away, you might be wondering what Nintendo Switch deals will be available come November 26.

Well, thanks to Nintendo, we know now exactly what to expect… but not everyone will be happy.

These deals begin on November 21 and end on November 27, which means we wouldn't wait until Cyber Monday 2021 if you're looking to save on these Switch titles and console bundles.

First up, Nintendo will be offering a Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99 – that’s a saving of $70.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals:

This is the same console bundle we saw last year, and it sold out fast. Sadly, the Nintendo Switch OLED model won’t be on sale, so expect to pay the full asking price if you’re after the Switch OLED. This offer begins on November 21 and likely won't last until Black Friday officially begins. Nintendo has also warned that it might not be able to meet Switch demand this holiday season.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299.99 Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 month Nintendo Switch Online membership: $299.99

Save $70 - Nintendo will be offering the same Nintendo Switch bundle that proved extremely popular during Black Friday 2020. With a saving of $70 and one of the best Switch games included plus online access, there's no doubt this deal will be sought-after again.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals:

When it comes to Nintendo Switch games, Nintendo is knocking $20 off select titles, but not all of the best-selling Switch games make the cut. You can expect to see all the games below available for $39.99 from November 21 until November 27:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $63 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $63 at Amazon

Unsurprisingly, we haven't seen a price drop for Breath of the Wild just yet, but we now know the game will be available for $39.99 from November 21. It's worth waiting, then, before you pick it up.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Though you can save $5 right now on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, there's no doubt that it's worth waiting until November 21 when the game drops to $39.99. We'd only advise buying this now if you're concerned stock may run out.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59.99 at Amazon Super Mario Maker 2: $59.99 at Amazon

If you've ever wanted to create and try out your own Mario levels, Super Mario Maker 2 lets you bring your course designing dreams to life. You can also try out the courses of thousands of other players if you have online.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $60 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $60 at Amazon

This remake of the classic Game Boy title breathes new life into a series favorite. While there's not much in the way of brand new content, the aesthetic overhaul is gorgeous enough to warrant a revisit for veteran players and is a fine Zelda adventure for newcomers, too.

Splatoon 2: $59.99 Splatoon 2: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - It's not much of a discount, but Amazon's offer on Splatoon 2 still beats the likes of Best Buy. If you're not prepared to wait until November 21 when you can get the game for $39.99, this deal may be worth considering. Remember, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online account to get the most out of this one.

Paper Mario and the Origami King: $34.99 at Amazon Paper Mario and the Origami King: $34.99 at Amazon

This is one of the few Switch games on this list which is worth grabbing today as it's going for cheaper than Nintendo's Black Friday discount.

Kirby Star Allies: $59.99 at Best Buy Kirby Star Allies: $59.99 at Best Buy

Kirby's first big Switch outing is a simple game with a ton of heart. In classic Kirby fashion, inhale your enemies and turn them into "copy abilities" for Kirby to make use of. With charming, colorful visuals and simple gameplay it's a great gift for kids this Holiday season.

Fire Emblem Three Houses: $60 Fire Emblem Three Houses: $60 $53 at Amazon

Save $7 - Fire Emblem Three Houses is arguably one of the best games you can buy on Switch. A turn-based strategy game set in a fantasy world, you're tasked with raising a group of students to become warriors in an upcoming war of succession. With superb gameplay and a stunning soundtrack, Three Houses is a must-play for Switch owners.

Astral Chain: $59.99 at Amazon Astral Chain: $59.99 at Amazon

It's rare to see any discounts on Astral Chain, so seeing the game drop to $39.99 will certainly mean more people pick up this hidden gem. Developed by PlatinumGames, this third-person action game oozes style and is a genuine looker on Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definite Edition: $59.99 at Amazon Xenoblade Chronicles Definite Edition: $59.99 at Amazon

A loving remaster of the Wii JRPG classic, like Astral Chain, Xenoblade Chronicles Definite Edition is rare to find on sale. It's likely that stock will run out quickly come November 21, so once you see that price drop, act fast.

It’s a shame there aren’t any discounts on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, or Pokemon Sword and Shield, but it’s nice to see the likes of Astral Chain in that list.

Best Black Friday Ring Fit Adventure deals:

Nintendo is also slashing the price of Ring Fit Adventure by $25, which means you can pick up the at-home exercise game for $54.99 while stocks last.

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 at Best Buy Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 at Best Buy

You can pick up Ring Fit Adventure for its usual price at Best Buy right now, but you're best waiting until November 21 when the game will drop to $54.99. If you're worried about stock issues, though, we'd recommend buying it now.

Best Black Friday Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit deals:

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit packs are also being discounted. You can get both the Luigi and Mario sets for $59.99, which is a saving of $40.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: $99.99 at Best Buy Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit: $99.99 at Best Buy

If you're prepared to wait, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will drop to $59.99 on November 21, which is a saving of $40. This is a great price for an item which is sure to brighten up any Christmas day.

