New Microsoft 365 service identifies privacy risk before it's too late

Microsoft has announced new controls for Microsoft 365 that will help customers manage privacy of their users in accordance with the local laws.

Dubbed Privacy Management for Microsoft 365, the new controls are designed to give businesses visibility into the privacy risks at scale with the quintessential office software , without too much effort.

“With role-based access controls and data de-identified by default, Privacy Management for Microsoft 365 helps organizations to have end-to-end visibility of privacy risks at scale in an automated way,” wrote Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance and Identity, Microsoft.

Privacy insights

Jakkal adds that the new privacy controls have been developed after taking in feedback from some of their customers.

In the post, Jakkal gives an overview of the new functionality highlighting some of its strongest aspects.

For starters, it will help identify privacy risks, which he argues is still done manually at many organizations, through email, spreadsheets, and in-person communication.

“Privacy Management automatically and continuously helps to discover where and how much private data is stored in customers’ Microsoft 365 environments by leveraging data classification and user mapping intelligence,” explains Jakkal.

He adds that the new feature will translate the raw information into actionable insight to enable customers to view the quantity, and location of private data, and any associated privacy risks and trends over time.

Furthermore, the new functionality not only provides insights and contexts to help admins automate privacy policies, but also offers tips and recommendations to data owners to ensure they can protect sensitive data themselves.

Privacy Management for Microsoft 365 is generally available to customers as an add-on to a Microsoft 365 subscription , and can be taken for a spin using a free 90-day trial.

If you are really concerned about privacy, you should consider using one of the best business VPN or proxy services.