New e-commerce platform in Dubai to focus on SMEs and home-based businesses

The Department of Economic Development of Dubai (DED) has teamed up technology consulting company emaratech to launch a new e-commerce platform – DubaiStore .

Created by Digital Economy Solutions (DES), the platform is an initiative that will facilitate home-based and small- and medium-sized businesses to sell their products online and have a healthy competition with other big e-commerce players.

Customers can order electronics, beauty and fragrance, home and kitchen products, baby and kids products and fashion accessories through this multi-category site, with more categories to be added eventually.

“DubaiStore is a true example of DES and the government’s local contribution in accelerating the strategic plans and smart government initiatives aiming at digital transformation in Dubai. Our objective is to offer a business model that increases a healthy competition in the market for the benefit of the e-commerce, while maintaining the best environment for safe and trusted shopping,” Abdallah Hassan Ahmed Hassan, CEO of Digital Economy Solutions (DES), said in a statement.

The online marketplace aims to ensure that no counterfeit or fake products will be sold on the platform as only UAE-licensed businesses in Dubai are onboard and will communicate directly with consumers, create their microsites, upload products, process orders, prepare collection and receive payments.

Shoppers simply have to register their details, browse a trusted catalogue and order their products by paying either by credit card, noqodi Digital Wallet or cash on delivery.

On completing the ordering and payment processes, DubaiStore will pick up and deliver the products through its own courier company.

Customers are offered fast shipping and a free 15-day return facility. Shoppers are guaranteed delivery starting from the next day of ordering.