Netskope thinks it might have just killed off the VPN for good

Netskope has released a new product with which it thinks it might finally send the aging VPN (opens in new tab) into well-deserved retirement.

ZTNA Next is described by the company as the “evolution” of its Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, as the problem with today’s ZTNA products is that while it may claim to offer “full replacement” for legacy VPN technology, it can also be missing key support use cases, like on-prem-hosted VoIP.

ZTNA Next promises to solve these issues by integrating ZTNA with what’s described as the industry’s first fully software-based unified SASE client.

"Complete retirement"

By offering converged ZTNA and SD-WAN capabilities in a single solution, without the need for excess hardware, Netskope says it can enable “complete retirement - not just partial replacement” - of remote access VPN.

The company claims ZTNA Next can reduce overall cost and complexity of security deployments, prevent tool sprawl and successfully consolidate separate ZTNA and VPN products into a single-agent solution, address legacy application compatibility issues with ZTNA, extend the longevity of legacy applications such as on-prem VoIP, leverage AI-powered operations with automated troubleshooting and various insights, and connect users anywhere while continuously evaluating context and adapting in real-time to protect data.

“We continue to see ZTNA deployments expand beyond initial rollouts to a subset of users and applications. However, solution limitations have prevented wholesale VPN replacement for most organizations. Maintaining a VPN in any capacity comes with risk, and limits the efficiency and scalability gains offered by cloud-based ZTNA solutions,” said John Grady, Principal Analyst, Cybersecurity, Enterprise Strategy Group.

The product will be generally available “later this year”, Netskope said, without specifying any dates.