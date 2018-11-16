Netflix may soon launch a cheaper plan in India for mobile users only

In 2016, entertainment giant Netflix entered the Indian market, making a bid to redefine the content consumption scene of South Asia. Since then, there has been an upswing in the number of users streaming to their mobile devices, and now Netflix is taking notice.

According to a Malaysian paper, The Star, the company is testing out a mobile-only subscription plan that cuts the monthly fee by half. Subscription plans currently cost between Rs. 500 to Rs. 800 per month in India, but the scheme being tested right now costs closer to Rs. 250 only.

Netflix has demonstrated a marked interest in customers in regions like India, where access to WiFi, along with places with expensive data plans, are limited. They addressed the problem with the download feature on the mobile app, allowing users to download content on the app so they can watch it offline.

With the above context, as well as the variegated distribution of income in India, the new scheme currently under testing makes sense, and will surely have many takers in India.