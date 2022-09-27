Namecheap wants to make domain auctioning effortless

Audio player loading…

Popular domain registrar (opens in new tab) Namecheap has launched new engagement features on its dedicated platform for in-house auctions and ‘Buy It Now’ domain name listings.

Similar to Facebook or Instagram Live, the Namecheap Market platform now lets users comment on live auctions, chat about ‘Buy It Now’ listings, or share thoughts on all domain names for sale.

As well as the live chat (opens in new tab) functionality, Namecheap Market gives domain investors and entrepreneurs the option to monitor their favorite listings in real time with its new mobile notification system.

Make money from domains

Namecheap (opens in new tab) says its aim is to provide engagement and collaboration tools to continue to better serve and grow the community and keep its customers informed about the auctions and listings they’re most interested in.

A company spokesperson told TechRadar Pro that when the Namecheap Market platform was launched in November 2021, the goal was to not only create a seamless way to find and purchase high-value domain names, but to also offer the community of domain entrepreneurs and investors a better way to engage, share and communicate with each other.

“Engagement features and real-time notifications for Buy It Now listings and auctions were always part of the new Namecheap Market's product roadmap, so we are thrilled to finally unveil these new communication tools and to be the first domain name marketplace to offer them,” the spokesperson added.

Namecheap organizes the domains on auction in categories such as popular domains, reduced closeout price domains, .xyz domains, SEO-friendly domains, among others. The ‘Buy It Now’ section enables its users to skip the bidding process completely.

Namecheap supports over 1,500 top-level domains (TLDs), as well as web hosting (opens in new tab) services and complimentary services such as SSL certificates (opens in new tab), CDN (opens in new tab) and VPN (opens in new tab).