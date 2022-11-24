Most of us really want to start delegating work tasks to AI already

Audio player loading…

Task delegation in the workplace is nothing new, but a survey from The Harris Poll has identified one key difference as we look toward the future: workers will soon be delegating repetitive tasks to AI.

According to the research, almost three-quarters (72%) of American workers would consider delegating tasks like invoicing, auditing, and reporting, to AI, allowing them to focus on more challenging tasks and work that requires more manual input, like project management.

The results also indicated that Gen Z is more interested in AI than previous generations as the age group continues to seek a harmonious work-life balance. Gen Z is on track to become the largest group as it looks to pass Millennials, so the shift to AI is set to be a significant one for many industries.

AI workload

However, there remains plenty of older workers who are keen to adopt new technologies. In fact, the study found that 81% of 35-44-year-olds, and 76% of 45-54-year-olds, were willing to delegate tasks in pursuit of a better work-life balance.

With this in mind, the 5th edition of Deloitte’s State of AI in the Enterprise report (opens in new tab) thinks that businesses just aren’t getting their AI rollouts right. Of its survey participants, around one-in-five (22%) were considered “underachievers” - or put simply, they hadn’t adopted enough practices to help them achieve meaningful outcomes.

Deloitte suggests that companies take advantage of workers’ enthusiasm for AI, and as Gen Z continues to grow, it seems like now has never been a better time to try out some artificial intelligence.

Via VentureBeat (opens in new tab)