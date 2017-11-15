Mobile Phones Direct signs up O2

Online phone vendor Mobile Phones Direct has teamed up with O2 in order to offer greater choice for customers.

The two companies are tapping into the growing demand for online mobile purchases from their customers. O2 joins a coterie of suppliers who have teamed up to offer mobile phone deals with Mobile Phones Direct – the company now offers monthly contracts for all four mobile operators. The deal takes effect immediately: O2 products are available on the Mobile Phones Direct website from today.

Richard Baxendale, CEO of Mobile Phones Direct emphasized the product range. “Partnering with O2 means that we can provide our customers with an unparalleled choice of propositions. The ability to offer O2 products and services to our customers creates something unique, ensuring that we can give our customers access to the widest choice of any mobile phone retailer in the UK”.

The move was welcomed by the operator too. Simon Stanford, the director of mass retail, direct telesales and retention, O2 UK, commented: “As a highly successful online retailer in the industry, we’re delighted to welcome Mobile Phones Direct to our indirect retail partner channel. This partnership complements our direct channels and gives customers the opportunity to widen their choice when looking to buy O2 Pay Monthly contracts.”