Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Three Wholesale wins Best MVNO partner

Three Wholesale has received the Best MVNO Partner at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising its contribution to the wider mobile ecosystem.

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) are an increasingly prominent part of the UK mobile sector, offering alternative or niche services to consumers and businesses. To deliver these services to customers, MVNOs require access to a radio network on a wholesale basis.

This category was designed to reward the very best the industry has to offer when it comes to champion and support the networks dependent on their services.

Our 2022 finalists were:

BT Wholesale

Lifecycle Software

Three Wholesale

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Demonstrate strong customer relationships through client testimonials

Provide evidence of clear financial growth and success

Showcase how you have adapted to changing market conditions and client demands

Offer a clear strategy for UK growth

Provide examples and case studies to support your entry

Why Three Wholesale won

Three Wholesale was able demonstrate great client testimonials from its partner MVNOs and provided evidence of incredible adaptability to customer demands in an ever changing market.

This level of support and agility shows why the operator is a great partner for the MVNO segment, which is one of the most creative areas of our industry, driving innovation and competition for consumers.

Congratulations to Three Wholesale and to all of our 2022 finalists!