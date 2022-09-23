Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile is Best MVNO

Audio player loading…

Sky Mobile has won the award for Best Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) award sponsored by Likewize at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

The MVNO space has never been more important than it is today, offering alternative or niche services that help diversify the market. The MVNO space offers more than ever before, with our finalists all demonstrating superior innovation, customer appeal and marketing know-how.

All of our finalists have shown tenacity, resilience to partner pressures, and a finely-tuned marketing strategy to make tonight’s shortlist.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

Sky Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

What makes this MVNO or network innovation unique to the market - which segment or customer need is it addressing?

Showcase and demonstrate the number of customers who have benefited from this product

Demonstrate commercial and financial success over the last 12 months.

Provide evidence of how you have grown or diversified revenue streams through this innovation.

Why Sky Mobile won

Since launching in 2016, Sky Mobile has managed to amass more than two million customers across the UK, offering additional value to subscribers of its other services, driving additional revenue and reducing churn.

Sky Mobile impressed the judges with its customer-centric vision and strong all-round financials.

Congratulations to Sky Mobile and to all of our finalists!