Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Mazuma Mobile wins Best Recycling Service

Mazuma Mobile has been named the winner of the Best Recycling Service at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), in association with Freedom Mobiles.

With more and more consumers choosing environmentally-friendly initiatives, this award recognised those companies helping improve access to device recycling across the UK.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Gizmo2Go

Likewize

Mazuma Mobile

musicMagpie

SellMyGadget

The Techout

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

A clear mobile recycling proposition suited to the brand’s approach to retail and clientele

Products and services encompassing a spectrum of user demands

A support process which helps users from first contact to post-sale

Demonstrable strength in supply, securing the best products at the best prices

Quantifiable business success within the mobile space

Demonstrate your commitment to the environment and to customer security and privacy

A successful and consistent approach to marketing

Why Mazuma Mobile won

Mazuma Mobile was recognised by the judge for its huge range of available devices and a wide number of customer service options.

Congratulations to the Mazuma Mobile team for their victory, as well as to all of our other 2022 finalists!