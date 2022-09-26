Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE's Nad Akram wins Shop Idol Retail 2022

Audio player loading…

Nad Akram from EE has been crowned the winner of Shop Idol - Retail 2022 (opens in new tab), supported by Samsung Backstage, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab).

Nad beat competition from hundreds of entrants from all of the major retailers in the UK to be named the country’s best mobile phone salesperson.

He received his award at the MIA 2022 ceremony in London from David Thompson, Head of Training at Samsung.

Shop Idol 2022

Our annual search for the UK’s best mobile phone salesperson was a little different this year after spliting into two fields - one for Retail, and one for Contact Centres

After a lengthy search, our judges whittled down the biggest ever Shop Idol entry list to our finalists.

Each year, hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in the biggest contest of its kind, facing our esteemed panel of judges to win the top prize. This year, over 50 hours of judging grilled our candidats with interviews, challenges to determine product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, sales power!

Thanks to our partner Samsung Backstage, a selection of amazing prizes were awarded to our 12 finalists, with the top six each receiving a Samsung S22, as well as being invited to the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 with all travel and accommodation expenses paid.

The two winners of the 2022 Shop Idol competition also received a huge Samsung tech bundle worth over £2,500.

Congratulations to Nad and to all our 2022 Shop Idol finalists!

Our 2022 Shop Idol Retail finalists:

Alex Nowis, Three

Anna Campbell, Tesco Mobile

Callum Walsh (PRS - Samsung Experience Store, Trafford Centre)

Mobin Ashfaq, H3G

Ian Lobb, Vodaofne

Nad Akram, EE

Nishrat Islam, Vodafone

Previous Shop Idol winners

2021: Elise Howard, EE

2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE