Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE is Network of the Year

EE has been unveiled as the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Network of the Year, in association with Genuine Solutions.

Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.

This prize went to the UK mobile operator that meets and exceeds expectations to provide a top-class network experience, innovation, customer care, and technical excellence.

Our 2022 finalists were:

EE

Three

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

How have you improve your network at a technical level over the past 12 months? How has this improved service?

How have you innovated or differentiated your service portfolio over the past 12 months?

How have you improved customer service and support over the past 12 months?

What steps have you taken to improve financial performance over the past year and can you provide evidence of commercial growth?

Why EE won

All of the major operators have once again excelled over a difficult past year and we celebrate the achievements of the entire industry.

With a 5G network now covering millions of customers across much of the UK, alongside excellent customer service and reliability, congratulations to EE for winning our top network prize.

Congratulations to the team at EE for landing our top network prize and to all the other nominees!