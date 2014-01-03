Acer's Android-powered AIO offers pick-up-and-go portablility

Acer has outed its second all-in-one (AIO) device in the run up to the CES trade expo in Los Angeles, a 21-inch Android-powered machine.

Hot on the heels of the previously announced TA272 HUL, Acer's new DA223 HQL AIO features a 10-point full capacitive touchscreen with a pixel density of 105ppi and a native pixel resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Designed to "bring the Android experience from mobile devices to daily computing", the DA223 HQL AIO has a seamless edge-to-edge glass design, creating a borderless display.

The AIO also offers wide-viewing angles and features an adjustable tilt stand that permits the frame to be placed flat on a surface. MHL connectivity allows the DA223 HQL to connect to mobile devices and be used as an external monitor. Additionally, Windows 8 certification allows the HQL to be used to project devices with a Windows OS.

Jelly Beans and Snapdragons

Outfitted with Android Jelly Bean, the DA223 HQL has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 1.7GHz quad-core processor under the hood, and a built-in battery means that the device can be operated unplugged and moved from room to room.

As with all Acer PCs, the DA223 HQL features Build Your Own Cloud, which enables users to build a cloud on their device to store music, video, pictures and other cloud platforms.

The Acer DA223 HQL AIO is shipping worldwide with a recommended retail price of $699 (£424, AU$778).