Samsung unveils fanless MacBook Air competitor with 12-hour battery life

While Apple fans continue to wait patiently for a Retina MacBook Air, another Intel Core M-powered Windows laptop has raced out of the traps in the form of the Samsung Ativ Book 9 2015.

Unveiled in a post on the company's Korean-language blog ahead of CES 2015, the Windows 8-powered Ativ Book 9 has a 12.2-inch 16:10 display with a 2560 x 1600 pixel-resolution and weighs 950 grams.

The latest entry to Samsung's Series 9 line-up is fanless thanks to the inclusion of Intel's Core M 5Y10c CPU (clocked to 2.0GHz), meaning it should run as quiet as a stealth ninja.

As the Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro demonstrated, Intel's Core M CPU doesn't guarantee stellar battery life. However, Samsung reckons you can eke out up to 12 hours from the Ativ Book 9's battery when used in an ultra-power saving mode borrowed from the Galaxy S5.

Bright spark

Other specs include a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM and Intel HD 5300 graphics. If reading on your laptop outdoors is your thing, you'll be interested to know that the Ativ Book 9's display tops out with a super bright brightness of 700 nits and automatically adjusts depending on your environment.

There's no word on pricing or availability. Back in September, Samsung announced that it was done selling laptops in Europe, so if you're based in the region your only option may be to take the import route should the new Ativ Book 9 make its way out of Asia.