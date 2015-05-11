Lenovo's new LaVie Z suffers convertible problems

Lenovo has been forced to admit to a major flaw on its LaVie Z 360 convertible that means it only offers half the fun it was supposed to come packaged with.

First reported by Consumer Reports, Lenovo cited "a couple of missteps" in a letter to the site that explains two of the four different modes are not functioning correctly and it has resulted in a 5% price cut.

One of the missteps means that when the device is used in "tent" mode the screen doesn't auto-rotate and simply displays an upside down image. The letter went on to explain that you can use Windows commands to fix it but that "this is not a great user experience."

Wait, there's more

That isn't even the tip of the iceberg. Lenovo went on to explain that in "stand" mode the keyboard doesn't automatically deactivate like it's supposed to.

"A user may be okay in Stand Mode with LaVie Z lying flat on a table, but if it were on your lap for example, the keys may depress and once again cause an unsatisfactory user experience," the letter went on to say.

It sounds as though Lenovo may have been a little quick off the mark in bringing the product out, the company admitting the problems occurred because of its "haste" in trying to get the product to market as quickly as possible.

The 'world's lightest'

Lenovo isn't planning to delay shipments. The computers will be shipping on time, but with a 5% discount. Lenovo has already moved to change the sales page for the LaVie Z 360 so that it now advertises just tablet and laptop modes.

The LaVie Z is, by Lenovo's own admission, the "world's lightest" ultrabook and is made from a magnesium-lithium alloy chassis and back cover that is 50% lighter than aluminium. Despite that, it packs an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD as standard and even comes with an LED display that can hit WQHD levels.