Lords of the Fallen reboot has all the best features of a modern Souls-like RPG

We've finally got a deeper look into the Lords of the Fallen reboot with new game footage being revealed, and so far it doesn't disappoint.

CI Games showed off its newest trailer for Lords of the Fallen at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023, and it was three minutes of pure Souls-like and RPG beauty.

As a reboot of the original 2014 game of the same name, there's some familiarity for fans of Lords of the Fallen. However, that doesn't mean it's all going to be the same. Fans of the Souls-like RPG should get excited for all that is to come in this dark fantasy world.

Taking place 1000 years later from the first titles story the interconnected world contains two parallel realms, that of the living and of the dead. Each world contains unique pathways, characters, enemies, and crucially, treasures. You'll be able to explore and manipulate the world around you, delve deep into the lore of this world, and engage in some earth-shatteringly epic boss battles.

The new game footage showed off a few of these brutal boss fights. There's the gargantuan monstrosity that towers over burning cities with razor-like claws, the devoted chaplain of the hallowed sentinels that wields a mighty sceptre , and the tragic fallen knight, clad in bloody silver armor. Each one looks more terrifying and bloodthirsty than the next and will undoubtedly cause players more than their fair share of trouble when it comes to besting them in combat. But what more could you want from a Souls-like?

Lords of the Fallen will be released October 13, 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with the dark fantasy RPG available to purchase for pre-order now. If your a fan of the best RPGs then this could be the best way to round of 2023.