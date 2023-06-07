How to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is back for 2023, bringing a whole host of new game announcements across console, PC, and VR. This time around, the show will be hosted by Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man) and Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson, Marvel’s Spider-Man), and there's even a musical performance to look forward to as well.

Now that we're getting close to the event itself, details have been revealed on what games will be shown off. Not only that, but we now know that 10 world premieres will be showcased, so there's plenty worth tuning in for.

Here's how to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, including info on where to stream it, what time it starts, and what to expect from the presentation.

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase will air on Saturday, June 10 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CET. You can set yourself a reminder on YouTube here.

How long is the Future Games Show Summer Showcase

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase will run for 90 minutes. Make sure you tune in at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CET, so that you don't miss the new game announcements that are planned over the course of the show.

Where to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase

You'll be able to watch the Future Games Show Summer Showcase on the following platforms:

Twitch

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

TikTok

GamesRadar as well as partner channels such as IGN and BilliBilli.

What's being shown at Future Games Show Summer Showcase

A ton of info has already been revealed regarding what's being shown at Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023. For starters, there will be 10 world premieres on new-gen consoles, PC, and VR, over a 90-minute runtime. There will also be a 'Ones to Play' segment featuring titles that will have demos available to download and play immediately after the show.

A special musical performance will also be broadcasted, from Tamara Jokic and Gilad Barakan who feature on the soundtrack for story-driven 3D adventure game Highwater. Other games that are set to be shown off include Lords of the Fallen, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Life By You, Layers of Fear, Pacific Drive, C-Smash VRS, and VR Skater.

That's everything you need to know about the Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2023 event.