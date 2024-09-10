PS5 Technical Presentation live - are we about to see the PS5 Pro?
Could Mark Cerny be about to reveal the PS5 Proark Cerny hosts a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation - could this be the PS5 Pro reveal?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation, otherwise known as the likely reveal of the PS5 Pro console.
Wherever you are in the world, we're only a matter of a few hours away from the presentation with PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny, where we'll likely see a shiny new hardware member of the PlayStation family revealed at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST.
I'm here to provide a rundown of what we can expect, what we're hoping for, all the best rumors and details that have surfaced so far, and more. Let's get into it!
I've been covering PlayStation hardware as part of my day job for about six years now, and that included the PS5 launch and extensive work on the stock shortages that followed. I'm a PlayStation fanatic too and have owned almost every single variant, am deep in the ecosystem, and love everything about the platform so I know what PlayStation fans are about, and what makes a great Sony gaming console.
Most Popular
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.