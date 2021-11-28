Live now: All the latest Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

Refresh

Have you ever considered a refurbished gadget? You should - they come with the same warranty and the damage - if there even is any - will be cosmetic, and you can save a packet. For instance, you can get a Nintendo Switch for £274... but with the Cyber Monday deals, you can get it for 20% off, taking it to £218. And it's in good condition too - definitely worth a look if you want to save a bob or two. Get a refurb Nintendo Switch for just £218 at Amazon Warehouse

(Image credit: Nintendo) The Nintendo Switch launched four years ago and during that time we've seen plenty of Switch games hit the family-friendly console. Yet, it's one of the original Switch's launch games that arguably remains the console's most popular title to this day. That's right, I'm talking about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Zelda's first Switch entry is still considered by many to be one of the greatest games of all time, never mind on Switch, so it's still a welcome sight to see BOTW on sale. Right now, Walmart is offering Breath of the Wild for $35, meaning you save nearly $7 on its usual $41.99 RRP. it's not the lowest price we've seen for BOTW, as it dropped to $29.99 back in 2019, but it's still a decent price for one of the best games ever. Grab Zelda's Breath of the Wild from Walmart from $35