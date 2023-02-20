Linux Kernel 6.2 is here, and it now has mainline support for Apple M1 chips

Audio player loading…

Version 6.2 of the Linux operating system has been released, and while those expecting sweeping feature additions might be disappointed, one change will stand out for many.

In a short blog post (opens in new tab), Linux founder and lead developer Linus Torvalds explained that, in the lead up to the release, there had been a few small fixes, stating: “I wasn't going to apply any last-minute patches that weren't actively pushed by maintainers”.

As nothing stood out as worthy of delaying the release of 6.2, Torvalds said any touches that had not been applied “will have to show up for stable.”

Linux 6.2

The 6.3 merge window has already opened, but Torvalds as ever has urged testers to check out version 6.2 to ensure that everything is running smoothly.

It may not be a “sexy LTS release”, he said, but these sorts of “pedestrian kernels” require just as much testing as any other.

This is perhaps underplaying the fact Linux-based operating systems are now supported on a wide array of Apple's proprietary silicon, including the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips, thanks to the work of Asahi Linux’s developers being brought forward.

Apple’s M-series chips have been great news for die-hard macOS fans, bringing significant performance enhancements to all aspects of processing and efficiency, however they have posed a roadblock to other hardware applications.

The mainline Linux support joins the recent news that Windows 11 is now available on M1 and M2-based Macs through virtual machine software Parallels 18.

While good news, it's unclear what this could mean for the Linux roadmap going forward. While it doesn’t have the multi-billion dollar backing that Windows and macOS may have, its determined set of developers is likely to continue working on wider compatibility for future releases.