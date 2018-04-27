LG G7 ThinQ gets leaked in black

At this point we’ve seen a lot of the LG G7 ThinQ, but today we’ve had a closer look at the black version of the phone, courtesy of a leaked render.

The image was shared by @evleaks, who’s got a good track record for leaks so it may well be accurate, especially as it matches up with what we’ve seen before.

As it matches up there’s not much new to say about it, but it’s further evidence that you’ll be able to get the LG G7 ThinQ in black. Along, if an earlier leak is to be believed, with Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matt), and Raspberry Rose.

This is almost certainly what the LG G7 ThinQ will look like. Credit: @evleaks

Know it all

The image shows off the LG G7 ThinQ’s all-screen front with a small notch at the top, its dual-lens rear camera (which is rumored to be 16MP), its rear-facing fingerprint scanner and its likely glass back.

Given that the specs and features have been heavily leaked as well, we’re not expecting many surprises when the LG G7 ThinQ is announced, but we’ll have confirmation of all the details soon, as it’s launching on May 2.

Via GSMArena