Last chance - get up to $300 off Asus Zephyrus gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Audio player loading…

Are you shopping for high-end gaming laptop deals? There are two excellent options at Best Buy right now that are worth checking out. Word of warning, however - they expire on Thursday.

First up is this 14-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,249.99 (was $1,549) - a superb machine if you're looking for power and portability. Today's price is a match for the cheapest we've seen for this spec, which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, AMD Ryzen 9-5900HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These are pretty hefty components to have in a 14-inch laptop, and you'll have no issues blazing your way through the majority of triple-A titles with this machine.

However, for even more power, consider the 15.6-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 for $1,699.99 (was $1,849) - the current top-dog of our best gaming laptops of 2022 buyers guide. This incredible machine has the same processor, RAM, and SSD setup as the G14 but ups the graphics card to a respectable RTX 3070. Having this more powerful GPU will help you crank those settings at 1440p resolution and set you up for a good few years down the line.

While pricey, both these gaming laptop deals are offering discounts that match their Black Friday prices, so it's a great time to pick one up. If you'd like to read more about these awesome machines, check out our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review pages.

Outside the US? Check out today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Ending Thursday: gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,549 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - If you're looking for a premium ultrabook that doesn't skimp on the game performance, consider today's deal on the Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy. This stunning machine is at its lowest ever price right now and is one of our favorites thanks to its combination of an RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD in an attractive and portable chassis.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: $1,849 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - For more power, consider the bigger Asus G15 - a great value machine that manages to pack in an RTX 3070, AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. If you're looking for enough performance to max out titles at 1440p then this one is a great option. It's rare to see RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals for under $2,000 so it's a good buy for sure.

Too expensive? We got you - head on over to our main page on the best cheap gaming laptop deals to see all of this week's top options for under $1,000.