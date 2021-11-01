Is this the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle for 2021?

A new product listing at Best Buy has given us the biggest clue yet as to what Nintendo Switch bundle will be available over Black Friday. And it'll be very familiar to anyone who's been around the last few years.

Once this year's Black Friday deals are live, it seems very likely that you'll be able to get a Nintendo Switch (Neon) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for $299.99. You can't get it right now, though, as it's listed as 'coming soon' on the Best Buy site.

Given the timing of its return to the retailer and the history of Nintendo releasing this exact same bundle over the past couple of years in the US Black Friday sales, it seems all-but-guaranteed that it'll be making a return in 2021 as one of the main Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

To be clear, while it is a repeat, this version does feature the latest Nintendo Switch model that has an improved battery life compared to the first release. It may be an old bundle, then, but it's not like Nintendo is simply shifting much older and outdated Switch stock.

While it may be disappointing to see the same old bundle rolled out for yet another year, there's no denying it's good value for money. Altogether, this would cost you $378 if you bought each item separately. Plus, it's a good sign that Switch bundles will be available over Black Friday, especially when the hunt for Nintendo Switch OLED stock is proving extremely difficult.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle

The house of Mario usually announces its deals for the holiday sales period ahead of time, so lookout for an official confirmation soon. Plus, we will be told which cheap Switch games, Joy-Con deals and discounted accessories will be on offer for Black Friday. Last year saw some of the lowest prices ever for top first-party Switch titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Super Mario Odyssey.

